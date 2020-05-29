REBusinessOnline

CVS Adds 70 COVID-19 Testing Sites in Carolinas

Posted on by in Company News, Healthcare, North Carolina, South Carolina, Southeast

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS/pharmacy has added 55 COVID-19 testing sites in North Carolina and 15 sites in South Carolina. The tests are accessible through appointments only. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A CVS team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

In North Carolina, the 55 new sites are located in 29 cities, including seven sites in Charlotte, five in Raleigh, four in Cary, four in Durham, three in Fayetteville and three in Winston-Salem. In South Carolina, the locations are in Anderson, Charleston, Clemson, Columbia, Greenville, Mount Pleasant, Myrtle Beach, North Charleston, North Augusta, Spartanburg and West Columbia. With the 70 locations, Woonsocket-based CVS has now opened 986 testing sites in the country. Click here to see a full list of the locations.

