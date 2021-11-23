CVS Health to Invest $7.7M for Affordable Housing Project in Tampa

Located at 13603 North 12th St., the Uptown Sky project is situated 9.2 miles from downtown Tampa and is 16.1 miles from the Tampa International Airport. The project is slated for completion by October 2022.

TAMPA, FLA. — CVS Health plans to invest $7.7 million with Raymond James Tax Credits Funds to build Uptown Sky, a 61-unit multifamily affordable housing development in Tampa. CVS Health will work with co-developers Blue Sky Communities and University Area Community Development Corp., a Tampa-based nonprofit, to develop Uptown Sky and provide comprehensive support to residents.

Uptown Sky will offer two- and three-bedroom units at a reduced rent. The affordable units will be for families earning up to 50 percent, 60 percent or 70 percent of Area Median Income. Additionally, all residents will have access to onsite supportive services in the neighborhood center located on the bottom floor of the building. The center will offer computer training, homeownership programs, workforce training and financial management programs. Additionally, the neighborhood center will include a multi-purpose classroom where residents will have access to art, dance, yoga and karate classes.

