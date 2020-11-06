REBusinessOnline

CVS Reports 3.5 Percent Revenue Growth in Third Quarter, Expands Healthcare Services

Posted on by in Company News, Healthcare, Northeast, Retail, Rhode Island

WOONSOCKET, RHODE ISLAND — CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS) reported $67.1 billion in revenue for the third quarter, a 3.5 percent increase from that period a year ago. The company cited the expansion of its healthcare services, particularly its doubling of its COVID-19 testing sites to more than 4,000 pharmacy locations nationwide, as a key driver of growth. According to CNBC, CVS surpassed analysts’ expectations of $66.6 billion in quarterly revenue, prompting the Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based chain to raise its 2020 earnings guidance. The stock price of CVS opened at $63.05 per share on Friday, Nov. 6, down from $69.43 per share a year ago.

