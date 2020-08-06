REBusinessOnline

CVS Reports 35.2 Percent Revenue Increase in Second Quarter, Stock Up 20 Percent

Posted on by in Company News, Healthcare, Northeast, Retail, Rhode Island

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS) reported total revenue of $634 billion in the second quarter, a year-over-year increase of 35.2 percent. The company’s net income also rose by 48 percent to roughly $5 billion during the period, suggesting that revenues are rising while costs are remaining relatively flat. The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based pharmacy and convenience store chain, which acquired insurance giant AETNA in late 2018, saw its stock price open at $65.53 per share on Wednesday, Aug. 5, giving it a year-to-date increase of nearly 20 percent. CVS announced plans to close 22 underperforming stores during the first quarter, but has kept all its U.S. locations open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as an essential retailer. As of 2019, CVS operated just shy of 10,000 stores across the United States.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  