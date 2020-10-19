CVS to Hire 15,000 Employees in Anticipation of Greater COVID-19, Flu Cases

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS (NYSE: CVS) intends to hire 15,000 new employees during the fourth quarter in anticipation of communities seeing greater incidences of COVID-19 and the flu during the upcoming winter months. More than 10,000 of these positions are for full- and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians, some of which will be offered on temporary bases with the possibility of becoming permanent. Rhode Island-based CVS is also recruiting qualified candidates to work as pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, member benefit case professionals and distribution center employees. Lastly, the company is seeking to hire several thousand customer service representatives across the country, the majority of which will work from home.