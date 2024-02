WESTMINSTER, COLO. — CW Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 10128 Wadsworth Parkway in Westminster, a northern suburb of Denver. Equitas Development LLC & CAP Cincy LLC acquired the asset from 10108 Wadsworth Parkway LLC for $3.3 million.

7-Eleven occupies the property on a net-lease basis. Chris Wiedenmayer of CW Real Estate Partners represented the seller in the transaction.