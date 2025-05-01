CW Real Estate Partners Brokers Sale of 16,050 SF Office Property in Denver

DENVER — CW Real Estate Partners has arranged the purchase of an office building located at 2186 S. Holly St. in Denver. Ascent 2186, a local investor and developer, acquired the property from Hillsdale Holdings for $1.6 million, or $103 per square foot. Built in 1964 and renovated in 2005, the 16,050-square-foot building was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale with a mix of small office users. Chris Wiedenmayer of CW Real Estate Partners represented the buyer, while Brandon Paxton off BRD Commercial Group represented the seller in the deal.