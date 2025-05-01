Thursday, May 1, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2186-S-Holly-St-Denver-CO
The 16,050-square-foot office property at 2186 S. Holly St. in Denver was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsColoradoOfficeWestern

CW Real Estate Partners Brokers Sale of 16,050 SF Office Property in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — CW Real Estate Partners has arranged the purchase of an office building located at 2186 S. Holly St. in Denver. Ascent 2186, a local investor and developer, acquired the property from Hillsdale Holdings for $1.6 million, or $103 per square foot. Built in 1964 and renovated in 2005, the 16,050-square-foot building was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale with a mix of small office users. Chris Wiedenmayer of CW Real Estate Partners represented the buyer, while Brandon Paxton off BRD Commercial Group represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Silver Lining Construction Completes Redevelopment of Office Space...

Braun Enterprises Opens 12,000 SF Coworking Space in...

RFR Sells Brooklyn Multifamily Development Site for $160M

JLL Arranges $116.5M Sale of 1.2 MSF Industrial...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 58,434 SF Shops at...

Adirondack Capital Partners Negotiates Sale of 952-Unit Apartment...

Landmark Properties, Stockbridge Acquire Two Student Housing Communities...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $34.5M Sale of Two...

Vibe Brand Boutique Office Properties Sells Three-Building Complex...