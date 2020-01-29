CW Realty Acquires 20,000 SF Multifamily Development Site in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — CW Realty has acquired 251 Front Street, a 20,000-square-foot development lot in the Vinegar Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn, for $20 million. CW plans to build a five-story multifamily building comprising 59 units, a fitness center and a parking garage. Construction is slated to begin in June. Brendan Maddigan and Ethan Stanton of JLL represented the seller, Tocci Brothers, in the transaction. The team also procured CW Realty as the buyer.