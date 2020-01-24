CWCapital, Kenai Capital Buy Three-Building Industrial Portfolio in Colorado for $41M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — A joint venture between CWCapital and Kenai Capital Advisors has acquired a three-building industrial portfolio in the Compark Business Park in Englewood. Hendricks Commercial Properties sold the portfolio for $41 million.

The 263,734-square-foot portfolio includes 8560 Upland Drive, 8490 Upland Drive and 14800 Grasslands Drive. While the portfolio was fully occupied at the time of closing, the building at 14800 Grasslands Drive is now available for immediate lease or sale. The 50,488-square-foot Class A industrial manufacturing building features heavy power, large drive-in doors, dock loading, 24-foot ceiling clearance, ESFR fire sprinklers, available outdoor yard space and the ability to add additional loading.

The two buildings on Upland Drive are fully occupied by a variety of tenants, including Charter Communications, Quantum Corp. and LabCorp. The facilities each feature 24-foot ceiling heights, ESFR fire sprinklers, heavy power and customization for each tenant’s specifications.

Jeremy Ballenger of CBRE represented the seller, while Tyler Reed, Peter Beugg and Dominic DiOrio of Stream Realty represented the buyer in the transaction.