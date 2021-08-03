REBusinessOnline

CycleBar, Pure Barre to Open Fitness Studios on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Retail

NEW YORK CITY — CycleBar and Pure Barre, two concepts owned by Xponential Fitness, have signed 10-year leases to open exercise studios at 1151 Third Avenue, a 14,820-square-foot building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The fitness users will share a 5,300-square-foot space that spans the entire second and third floors. The Feil Organization owns 1151 Third Avenue, which was originally built in 1910. With these leases, the property is now fully leased. The fitness studios opened on July 28.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews