CycleBar, Pure Barre to Open Fitness Studios on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

NEW YORK CITY — CycleBar and Pure Barre, two concepts owned by Xponential Fitness, have signed 10-year leases to open exercise studios at 1151 Third Avenue, a 14,820-square-foot building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The fitness users will share a 5,300-square-foot space that spans the entire second and third floors. The Feil Organization owns 1151 Third Avenue, which was originally built in 1910. With these leases, the property is now fully leased. The fitness studios opened on July 28.