Cyclone Investment, Skywood Properties Acquire Multifamily Community in Metro Atlanta for $26.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at 1035 Gateway Apartments include a pool, dog park, clubhouse and laundry facilities.

MARIETTA, GA. — A joint venture between Cyclone Investment and Skywood Properties has acquired 1035 Gateway Apartments, a 214-unit multifamily community in Marietta. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,000 square feet. Communal amenities include a pool, dog park, clubhouse and laundry facilities. The asset is located at 1035 Franklin Gateway SE, less than one mile from the Atlanta United soccer team training ground and 16 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta. The seller, Miami-based Main Street Residential, bought the community in 2018 and invested $2 million for capital improvement to the exterior of the building, common areas and unit renovations. Phil Goldstein and Steven Vegh of Westwood Realty Associates represented the buyer in the transaction.