Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 10-story Evanston Labs features a penthouse amenity center with an outdoor terrace.
IllinoisLeasing ActivityLife SciencesMidwest

Cyclopure Leases 17,527 SF for Headquarters at Evanston Labs in Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

EVANSTON, ILL. — Cyclopure Inc. has leased 17,527 square feet of lab-ready space on the third floor of Evanston Labs in Evanston. Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) owns the property. Cyclopure will operate its headquarters and water treatment business out of the building as it expands DEXSORB commercial operations to deliver PFAS-free water to customers worldwide. Cyclopure is a materials science and environmental engineering firm founded in Chicago in 2016. Located at 710 Clark St., Evanston Labs rises 10 stories and totals 178,000 square feet. Now that all lab-ready graduation suites have been leased, TCC plans to develop more at Evanston Labs. With Cyclopure’s new lease, the development is approximately 40 percent leased. Jonathan Metzl and Jack Deroche of Cushman & Wakefield represented Cyclopure, while Dan Lyne and Brandon Green of CBRE represented TCC.

You may also like

Bibliotheca Consolidates Operations with 32,000 SF Industrial Lease...

CleanSky Energy Signs 20,196 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Jay Suites Signs 60,000 SF Office Lease Extension...

Habitat Receives $72.9M Loan, $29.5M in Equity to...

Continental, Hallmark Develop 262-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in...

Zilber Acquires 363,000 SF Industrial Building in Beloit,...

Skender Completes ULRI Materials Discovery Research Institute in...

BWE Arranges $10.8M in Financing for Two Affordable...

Jackson Walker LLP Signs 26,016 SF Office Lease...