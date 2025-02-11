Cyclopure Leases 17,527 SF for Headquarters at Evanston Labs in Illinois

EVANSTON, ILL. — Cyclopure Inc. has leased 17,527 square feet of lab-ready space on the third floor of Evanston Labs in Evanston. Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) owns the property. Cyclopure will operate its headquarters and water treatment business out of the building as it expands DEXSORB commercial operations to deliver PFAS-free water to customers worldwide. Cyclopure is a materials science and environmental engineering firm founded in Chicago in 2016. Located at 710 Clark St., Evanston Labs rises 10 stories and totals 178,000 square feet. Now that all lab-ready graduation suites have been leased, TCC plans to develop more at Evanston Labs. With Cyclopure’s new lease, the development is approximately 40 percent leased. Jonathan Metzl and Jack Deroche of Cushman & Wakefield represented Cyclopure, while Dan Lyne and Brandon Green of CBRE represented TCC.