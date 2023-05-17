Cymbal DLT Obtains $95M Loan for Oasis Pointe Apartments in Dania Beach, Florida

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Cymbal DLT Cos. has obtained a $95 million loan for Oasis Pointe Residences, a newly built, 301-unit apartment community located at 150 S. Bryan Road in South Florida’s Dania Beach. An undisclosed senior lender and Related Fund Management provided the financing, which allows Cymbal DLT to keep the asset in its portfolio.

Gautham Atreya of Cymbal DLT, along with Cymbal DLT’s private financier Christian Uriarte of Torus Capital Group, arranged the loan. Cymbal DLT previously paid off its $60.3 million construction loan to 3650 REIT and distributed a 130 percent return to the project’s equity investors.

Oasis Pointe spans eight stories on 2.4 acres and was 97 percent occupied at the time of loan closing. The waterfront property features a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as an amenity package including a waterfront boardwalk with a 19-slip marina, Zoom lounge with private office suites and workstations, outdoor lap pool, fire pit with outdoor BBQ and picnic areas, open-air fitness facility and yoga studio, indoor lounge and game room and a dog park.