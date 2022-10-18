Cypress Equity Completes 300-Unit Revel Apartment Property in Aurora, Colorado

Located in Aurora, Colo., Revel features 300 apartments, a swimming pool, hot tub, fitness center, pet spa and work-from-home suites. (Image courtesy of Cypress Equity Investments, www.livingatrevel.com)

AURORA, COLO. — Cypress Equity Investments (CEI) has completed construction of Revel, a transit-oriented multifamily community at 291 Dearborn Way in Aurora.

Located off Interstate 225 and within walking distance of the Second Avenue and Abilene Station on Denver Regional Transportation District’s light rail line, the garden-style property offers access to Interstate 225, Denver International Airport and downtown Denver.

KTGY designed the property, which features 300 units spread across five four-story residential buildings, which surround a two-story clubhouse, all on 8.1 acres with landscaping designed by Norris Design. The property’s grounds feature native plantings and outdoor amenity spaces for year-round indoor-outdoor living for residents and their pets.

Units are available in a mix of studio, junior one-bedroom, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts with floor-to-ceiling windows, a balcony or patio, in-unit washers/dryers, large bathtubs, stainless steel appliances, designer-inspired kitchen backsplashes, quartz countertops, USB combo outlets and wood-style flooring.

Community amenities include work-from-home suites, a 24/7 fitness center, a fitness-on-demand room, club room with spacious events kitchen, resident lounge with conference space and co-working areas, and a pet spa and dog run. Additional outdoor amenities include an outdoor kitchen; resort-style pool with sun shelf, cabanas and hot tub; and a private park. The community also offers a mix of private garages and surface and covered parking.

Brinkman Construction served as general contractor and ESG designed the project’s interiors and amenities.