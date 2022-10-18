REBusinessOnline

Cypress Equity Completes 300-Unit Revel Apartment Property in Aurora, Colorado

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Multifamily, Western

Revel-Aurora-CO

Located in Aurora, Colo., Revel features 300 apartments, a swimming pool, hot tub, fitness center, pet spa and work-from-home suites. (Image courtesy of Cypress Equity Investments, www.livingatrevel.com)

AURORA, COLO. — Cypress Equity Investments (CEI) has completed construction of Revel, a transit-oriented multifamily community at 291 Dearborn Way in Aurora.

Located off Interstate 225 and within walking distance of the Second Avenue and Abilene Station on Denver Regional Transportation District’s light rail line, the garden-style property offers access to Interstate 225, Denver International Airport and downtown Denver.

KTGY designed the property, which features 300 units spread across five four-story residential buildings, which surround a two-story clubhouse, all on 8.1 acres with landscaping designed by Norris Design. The property’s grounds feature native plantings and outdoor amenity spaces for year-round indoor-outdoor living for residents and their pets.

Units are available in a mix of studio, junior one-bedroom, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts with floor-to-ceiling windows, a balcony or patio, in-unit washers/dryers, large bathtubs, stainless steel appliances, designer-inspired kitchen backsplashes, quartz countertops, USB combo outlets and wood-style flooring.

Community amenities include work-from-home suites, a 24/7 fitness center, a fitness-on-demand room, club room with spacious events kitchen, resident lounge with conference space and co-working areas, and a pet spa and dog run. Additional outdoor amenities include an outdoor kitchen; resort-style pool with sun shelf, cabanas and hot tub; and a private park. The community also offers a mix of private garages and surface and covered parking.

Brinkman Construction served as general contractor and ESG designed the project’s interiors and amenities.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  