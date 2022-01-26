Cypress Equity Investments Completes 186-Unit Hailey Apartments in Tacoma, Washington

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Located in Tacoma, Wash., Hailey features 186 apartments, a rooftop deck, fitness center and community barbecue facilities (Photo credit: Cypress Equity Investments)

TACOMA, WASH. — Los Angeles-based Cypress Equity Investments (CEI) has completed the construction of Hailey, a multifamily property in Tacoma.

Located at 1210 Tacoma Ave. South, Hailey features 186 apartments in a mix of studio, open one-bedroom, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplashes and in-unit washers/dryers. The property offers a rooftop deck with harbor and mountain views, a second-floor outdoor terrace, fitness center, community barbecue facilities, bike storage, lounge seating, barbecue stations and fire pits.

Studio19 Architects served as architect and Gig Harbor-based The Rush Cos. served as general contractor for the project.

Construction began in late 2017 and the community received its certificate of occupancy in October 2021.