Cypress Equity, Winter Properties Break Ground on 354-Unit Multifamily Project in Bayonne, New Jersey

BAYONNE, N.J. — A joint venture between Cypress Equity Investments and Winter Properties has broken ground on Avenue G, a 354-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Northern New Jersey community of Bayonne. Residences at the transit-oriented community will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, walk-in closets and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a fitness center, coworking areas, private courtyards and outdoor entertainment spaces. Minno & Wasko is the project architect, and ARC Building Partners is the general contractor. Completion is slated for the second half of 2024.