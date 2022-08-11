REBusinessOnline

Cypress Equity, Winter Properties Break Ground on 354-Unit Multifamily Project in Bayonne, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

BAYONNE, N.J. — A joint venture between Cypress Equity Investments and Winter Properties has broken ground on Avenue G, a 354-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Northern New Jersey community of Bayonne. Residences at the transit-oriented community will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, walk-in closets and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a fitness center, coworking areas, private courtyards and outdoor entertainment spaces. Minno & Wasko is the project architect, and ARC Building Partners is the general contractor. Completion is slated for the second half of 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  