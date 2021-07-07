Cypress Real Estate Nears Completion of 172,000 SF Office Project in East Austin

Eastlake at Tillery, a two-building office project in East Austin, is now ready for tenant build-outs.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Developer Cypress Real Estate Advisors (CREA) has completed shell construction at Eastlake at Tillery, a two-building, 172,000-square-foot office project in East Austin. The development at the corner of East Cesar Chavez Street and Tillery streets is now ready for tenant build-outs. Delineate Studio served as the project architect, and Harvey Cleary was the general contractor. AQUILA Commercial has been tapped to lease Eastlake at Tillery. Construction of the building, which offers amenities such as a prep kitchen, fitness center with locker rooms and multiple outdoor workspaces, began in December 2019.