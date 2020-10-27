Cypress West Partners Acquires Tatum Highlands Medical Office Complex in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Healthcare, Office, Western

Jet Set Smiles Pediatric Dentistry is a tenant at Tatum Dental within Tatum Highlands Medical and Dental campus in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Cypress West Partners has purchased two single-story medical office buildings located at 2264 and 26232 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix for an undisclosed price.

Known as Tatum Highlands Medical and Dental, the medical campus features a 27,204-square-foot medical office and a 5,667-square-foot dental office. The two properties were built in 1998 and 2000. At the time of sale, the property was 87 percent occupied. Tenants include HonorHealth Medical Group, Desert Sun Pediatrics and Jet Set Smiles Pediatric Dentistry.

The Southern California-based healthcare investment, leasing and property management firm was self-represented in the joint venture transaction with private investors, while Aaron Kuhl represented the seller, a public REIT, in the deal.

The transaction marks Cypress West’s 10th acquisition in the Arizona medical office market totaling 428,000 square feet.