Ocotillo Medical Collaborative in Queen Creek, Arizona, will feature 22,000 square feet of medical office space.
Cypress West Partners Breaks Ground on 22,000 SF Ocotillo Medical Collaborative in Queen Creek, Arizona

by Jeff Shaw

QUEEN CREEK, ARIZ. — Cypress West Partners has started construction of a 22,000-square-foot, Class A medical office development near Chandler. The single-story building will be located at the intersection of Signal Butte and Ocottillo roads in Queen Creek. 

Construction is scheduled for completion by third-quarter 2023. The property is the only off-campus medical office building for lease in Queen Creek, according to the developer. 

Cypress West acquired the 2.5-acre parcel at the end of 2022. The new building, named Ocotillo Medical Collaborative, was 87 percent leased to a mix of service-oriented medical tenants prior to construction starting. Negotiations are underway for the remaining space within the building.

