Cypress West Partners Breaks Ground on 22,000 SF Ocotillo Medical Collaborative in Queen Creek, Arizona

QUEEN CREEK, ARIZ. — Cypress West Partners has started construction of a 22,000-square-foot, Class A medical office development near Chandler. The single-story building will be located at the intersection of Signal Butte and Ocottillo roads in Queen Creek.

Construction is scheduled for completion by third-quarter 2023. The property is the only off-campus medical office building for lease in Queen Creek, according to the developer.

Cypress West acquired the 2.5-acre parcel at the end of 2022. The new building, named Ocotillo Medical Collaborative, was 87 percent leased to a mix of service-oriented medical tenants prior to construction starting. Negotiations are underway for the remaining space within the building.