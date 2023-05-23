Cypress West Partners Buys 30,000 SF Medical Office Building in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — Cypress West Partners purchased a 30,000-square-foot medical office building in Mesa. The single-story property is located at 6309 East Baywood Ave. The seller and price were not disclosed.

The firm acquired the fully vacant building from a group of local physicians that originally developed the property in 2002. They had operated a practice there until recent retirement. A cardiology practice has signed a new lease for 20,000 square feet at the property, with plans to establish a flagship clinical location.

Cypress West is investing more than $3 million in capital improvements to the building, including roof, mechanical and site improvements. It is also modernizing an existing 10,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center to current licensure standards and code. The space will offer two operating rooms, with an ability to increase to four.

The repositioning is scheduled for completion by September. Steve Berghoff and Mark Haslip of Menlo Group are handling leasing for the property.