Cypress West Partners Completes Construction of 22,000 SF Ocotillo Medical Collaborative in Queen Creek, Arizona

QUEEN CREEK, ARIZ. — Cypress West Partners has completed the construction of Ocotillo Medical Collaborative, a $10 million medical office building located at 223663 E. Domingo Road in Queen Creek.

The 22,000-square-foot building is fully occupied by five tenants, including Action Behavior Centers, a leading applied behavior analysis therapy for autism provider in the area.

According to Cypress West Partners, the building is the first off-campus, for-lease medical office building to come to market in Queen Creek. Prior to this development, Queen Creek’s only existing medical office buildings were two on-campus properties occupied by a health system.