Built in 1996, the tenant roster at Cool Springs Professional Center includes Vanderbilt University Rheumatology and Results Physiotherapy.
Cypress West, TPG Angelo Gordon Acquire 47,000 SF Medical Office Building in Franklin, Tennessee

by John Nelson

FRANKLIN, TENN. — A joint venture between Cypress West Partners and TPG Angelo Gordon has purchased Cool Springs Professional Center, a 47,000-square-foot medical office building located at 2001 Mallory Lane in Franklin, a suburb of Nashville. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 1996, the property’s tenant roster includes Vanderbilt University Rheumatology and Results Physiotherapy, among other medical practitioners that collectively have a weighted average lease term (WALT) of 4.9 years.

Cool Springs Professional Center represents the first Tennessee acquisition and eighth purchase overall for the Cypress West-TPG Angelo Gordon joint venture, which seeks to acquire up to $300 million in medical office assets in West Coast and Sun Belt markets.

