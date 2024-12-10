Cypress West, TPG Angelo Gordon Buy 112,192 SF Renaissance Medical Center in Metro Salt Lake City

BOUNTIFUL, UTAH — Cypress West Partners, in joint venture with TPG Angelo Gordon, has acquired Renaissance Medical Center, a medical outpatient building in Bountiful, about four miles north of Salt Lake City. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Mountain West Surgical Center, a multi-specialty ambulatory surgical center owned by HCA Healthcare, anchors the 112,192-square-foot property that is located at 1551 S. Renaissance Towne Drive. Eight other medical specialties and services, including orthopedics, physical therapy, imaging, spine and urology, also occupy the property.

Newmark Healthcare Capital Markets advised Cypress West Partners and arranged the credit facility on behalf of the joint venture.