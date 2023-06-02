Friday, June 2, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

Cypressbrook Arranges Sale of 25,441 SF Shopping Center in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Cypressbrook Co. has arranged the sale of Richmond Design Center, a 25,441-square-foot shopping center in West Houston’s Greenway/Upper Kirby submarket. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 1.6 acres in 1958 and renovated in 2003. John Hornbuckle of Cypressbrook Co. and Rick Hazard of Realty Services Group represented the Seller, America Equifinance Corp., in the transaction. Joe Foty of The Blue Ox Group represented the buyer, HRD Interests.

You may also like

San Antonio Regional Hospital Buys Office Complex in...

Wilshire Capital Partners Divests of 70,964 SF Vacant...

CBRE Arranges $15M Refinancing for Lincoln Square Shopping...

NEXGEN Purchases Life Sciences Facility in Newbury Park,...

NAI Brokers $2M Sale of Restaurant Building in...

FTK Completes $19M Rehabilitation of Fairway Village Apartments...

Baker Katz Acquires 22,241 SF Retail Building in...

Beauty Empire Signs 14,471 SF Retail Lease at...

Three New Retailers to Open Stores at Rice...