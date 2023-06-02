Cypressbrook Arranges Sale of 25,441 SF Shopping Center in West Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Cypressbrook Co. has arranged the sale of Richmond Design Center, a 25,441-square-foot shopping center in West Houston’s Greenway/Upper Kirby submarket. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 1.6 acres in 1958 and renovated in 2003. John Hornbuckle of Cypressbrook Co. and Rick Hazard of Realty Services Group represented the Seller, America Equifinance Corp., in the transaction. Joe Foty of The Blue Ox Group represented the buyer, HRD Interests.