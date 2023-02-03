REBusinessOnline

Cypressbrook Co. Negotiates Sale of 39,000 Office Building in The Woodlands, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Houston-based brokerage firm Cypressbrook Co. has negotiated the sale of a 39,000-square-foot office building located on Houston’s northern outskirts in The Woodlands. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1981. John Hornbuckle of Cypressbrook, along with Rick Hazard of Realty Services Group, represented the seller, Woodmark Capital, in the transaction. Will Austin of Bridge Commercial represented the buyer, Milner Properties.





