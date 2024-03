BRENHAM, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Cypressbrook Co. has negotiated a 12,000-square-foot industrial lease at 3265 U.S. Highway 290 in Brenham, about 75 miles northwest of Houston. George Montes of Cypressbrook represented the tenant, construction equipment dealer Berry Cos., in the lease negotiations. Lindi Braddock of Coldwell Banker Properties Unlimited represented the undisclosed landlord.