HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Cypressbrook Co. has negotiated an 18,502-square-foot industrial and office lease in northeast Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 9364 Wallisville Road was built in 1980 and totals 48,000 square feet. John Hornbuckle of Cypressbrook represented the tenant, third-party logistics firm EN Group Corp., in the lease negotiations. John Kruse and Carter Holmes of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.