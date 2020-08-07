Cypressbrook Negotiates 25,368 SF Industrial Lease in East Houston

HOUSTON — Cypressbrook Co. has negotiated a 25,368-square-foot industrial lease at 1819 Turning Basin Drive in east Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1980 and totals 65,494 square feet. John Hornbuckle of Cypressbrook represented the tenant, EN Group Corp., in the lease negotiations. David Munson of Boyd Commercial represented the landlord, First Industrial Texas LP.