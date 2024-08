HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Cypressbrook Co. has negotiated a 41,274-square-foot industrial sublease in North Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 16420 W. Hardy Road was constructed in 1983 and totals 77,499 square feet. John Hornbuckle of Cypressbrook represented the subtenant, third-party logistics firm EN Group Corp., in the lease negotiations. Cape Bell of CBRE represented the sublandlord, Atosa Catering Equipment Inc.