HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Cypressbrook Co. has negotiated a 6,874-square-foot office lease at The Meadows at Interwood in North Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was constructed in 1984 and spans 146,685 square feet. John Hornbuckle of Cypressbrook represented the tenant, ABM Insurance & Benefit Services, in the lease negotiations. Valere Costello of Brummett & Co. represented the landlord.