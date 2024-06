THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Cypressbrook Co. has negotiated an 8,343-square-foot healthcare lease renewal in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 4840 W. Panther Creek Drive was built in 1999 and totals 33,000 square feet. Kimberly DeVos of Cypressbrook represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Eduardo Pages represented the landlord, Texican Realty, on an internal basis.