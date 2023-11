HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Cypressbrook Co. has negotiated the sale of a 13,585-square-foot retail building in West Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property at 5226 Elm St. was originally built in 1998. George Montes of Cypressbrook represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Craig Appleby of Remax Fine Properties represented the seller, Redfish Management LLC.