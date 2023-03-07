Cypressbrook Negotiates Sale of 25,000 SF Industrial Building in North Houston

HOUSTON — Cypressbrook Co. has negotiated the sale of a 25,000-square-foot industrial building that sits on a two-acre site within Central Green Business Park in North Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property at 1950 S. Starpoint Drive was built in 1982. John Hornbuckle of Cypressbrook Co. represented the seller, LuAnn Houston Properties, in the transaction. Wes Cole of Rubicon Representation represented the buyer, an entity doing business as Coral Sea Holdco LLC.