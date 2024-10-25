Friday, October 25, 2024
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Cytracom Signs 30,000 SF Office Lease at District 121 in McKinney, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Cytracom has signed a 30,000-square-foot office lease in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The provider of cloud-based communication and networking services will occupy the entire top floor of the building at 7300 State Highway 121 for its new headquarters. The building is part of District 121, a $250 million mixed-use development by Craig International. Kent Smith of NAI Robert Lynn represented Cytracom, which plans to move into its new space in January, in the lease negotiations.

