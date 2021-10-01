D.A. Davidson Arranges $106M in Bonds for 278-Acre Black Desert Resort at Entrada in Utah

Black Desert Resort at Entrada in Ivins City, Utah, will feature 148 hotel rooms, 299 hotel condominium units, a 19-hole golf course, 32 single-family homes and 783 condominium units, as well as commercial, retail and restaurant space.

IVINS CITY, UTAH — D.A. Davidson’s Special District Group has successfully priced and closed $106 million of limited tax general obligation bonds for the 278-acre Black Desert Public Infrastructure District (PID). The proceeds will fund Black Desert Resort at Entrada, a commercial and residential resort in Ivins City.

Black Desert Resort at Entrada will offer 148 hotel rooms; 299 hotel condominium units; a 200-acre, 19-hole golf course; miles of nearby trails; a wellness spa; and 46,160 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The property will also feature 32 single-family estates, 783 condominium units and approximately 214,000 square feet of commercial space, with the amenities of the resort center available for full-time residents.

The first phase of development is expected to create 500 new jobs and future long-term employment opportunities. Construction on the first phase commenced in 2020 and full buildout of the commercial and residential resort is slated for 2027.

The development is being undertaken by Enlaw LLC, a Delaware limited liability company that is primarily owned by Reef Capital Partners.