PORTER, TEXAS — Baseball and softball training operator D-BAT will open a 15,000-square-foot facility at the Valley Ranch, Signorelli Co.’s master-planned development located northeast of Houston. The facility, which will be constructed on a 1.3-acre site that D-Bat purchased, will offer lessons, camps, workshops, event space, batting cage rentals, a fully stocked pro shop and monthly memberships. The facility will be D-Bat’s 10th in the Houston area and is scheduled to open this summer.