D.R. Horton Divests of 260-Unit Ascend at Black Canyon Multifamily Property in Phoenix

PHOENIX — D.R. Horton has completed the disposition of Ascend at Black Canyon, an apartment community in Phoenix, to Millburn & Co. for $58.7 million, or $225,769 per unit. Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Milichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

Built on 10 acres in 2024, Ascend at Black Canyon is a controlled-access community with 260 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, smart-home technology, dual-pane windows and private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, two dog parks and a pet washing station.