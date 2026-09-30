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Ascend-Black-Canyon-Apts-Phoenix-AZ
Ascend at Black Canyon in Phoenix features 260 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center, two dog parks and a pet washing station.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

D.R. Horton Divests of 260-Unit Ascend at Black Canyon Multifamily Property in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — D.R. Horton has completed the disposition of Ascend at Black Canyon, an apartment community in Phoenix, to Millburn & Co. for $58.7 million, or $225,769 per unit. Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Milichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

Built on 10 acres in 2024, Ascend at Black Canyon is a controlled-access community with 260 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, smart-home technology, dual-pane windows and private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, two dog parks and a pet washing station.

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