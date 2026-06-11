D-Tech Signs 83,482 SF Industrial Lease in West San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Divine Technologies Aerospace Corp. (D-Tech), a Texas-based aerospace company, has signed an 83,482-square-foot industrial lease in San Antonio. The space is located within Building 2 of Mid-City Business Park, a three-building, 352,890-square-foot development development on the city’s west side. Roger Hill III and Kyle Kennan of Partners Real Estate represented the landlord, Houston-based Welcome Group, in the lease negotiations. John Colglazier Jr. and Scott Christy, also with Partners, represented the tenant.