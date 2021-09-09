REBusinessOnline

D2 Capital Advisors Arranges $11.5M Bridge Loan for Minneapolis Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

The 36-unit LH44 features direct access to Lake Harriet.

MINNEAPOLIS — D2 Capital Advisors has arranged an $11.5 million bridge loan for LH44, a 36-unit multifamily property located at 2618 W. 44th St. in Minneapolis. The luxury community is located in the Linden Hills neighborhood and features direct access to Lake Harriet. The property was 72 percent occupied at the time of loan closing. Jack Cortese and David Frankel of D2 arranged the loan with a New York-based debt fund. The loan proceeds provided cash-out to the borrowers, while also fully retiring the existing construction debt. The borrower has retained Josh Talberg of JLL to market the property for sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews