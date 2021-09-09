D2 Capital Advisors Arranges $11.5M Bridge Loan for Minneapolis Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

The 36-unit LH44 features direct access to Lake Harriet.

MINNEAPOLIS — D2 Capital Advisors has arranged an $11.5 million bridge loan for LH44, a 36-unit multifamily property located at 2618 W. 44th St. in Minneapolis. The luxury community is located in the Linden Hills neighborhood and features direct access to Lake Harriet. The property was 72 percent occupied at the time of loan closing. Jack Cortese and David Frankel of D2 arranged the loan with a New York-based debt fund. The loan proceeds provided cash-out to the borrowers, while also fully retiring the existing construction debt. The borrower has retained Josh Talberg of JLL to market the property for sale.