D2 Capital Advisors Arranges $18.2M Construction Loan for Affordable Housing Redevelopment Project in Illinois

Pictured is the former Mary A. Todd School, which will be transformed into 11 units and a health clinic for low-income families.

AURORA, ILL. — D2 Capital Advisors has arranged an $18.2 million construction loan for Fox Valley Apartments, a 47-unit affordable housing redevelopment project in Aurora. The project consists of the adaptive reuse of two vacant, historic school buildings, the former Mary A. Todd School and Lincoln Elementary School. The Todd school will be transformed into 11 units and a health clinic for low-income families. The Lincoln school will be redeveloped into 14 units. Additionally, a new two-story building will include 22 units.

Of the 47 total units, at least 30 percent will be designated for renters earning 30 percent of the area median income. The remaining units will be for residents who earn up to 60 percent of the area median income.

The Illinois Housing Department Authority awarded 9 percent low-income housing tax credits for the project, which also qualified for state and federal historic tax credits. An undisclosed lender provided the fixed-rate construction loan. The borrower was Fox Valley Apartments LP, a joint venture that includes General Partner Visionary Ventures NFP.