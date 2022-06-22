REBusinessOnline

D2 Capital Advisors Arranges $18.2M Construction Loan for Affordable Housing Redevelopment Project in Illinois

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is the former Mary A. Todd School, which will be transformed into 11 units and a health clinic for low-income families.

AURORA, ILL. — D2 Capital Advisors has arranged an $18.2 million construction loan for Fox Valley Apartments, a 47-unit affordable housing redevelopment project in Aurora. The project consists of the adaptive reuse of two vacant, historic school buildings, the former Mary A. Todd School and Lincoln Elementary School. The Todd school will be transformed into 11 units and a health clinic for low-income families. The Lincoln school will be redeveloped into 14 units. Additionally, a new two-story building will include 22 units.

Of the 47 total units, at least 30 percent will be designated for renters earning 30 percent of the area median income. The remaining units will be for residents who earn up to 60 percent of the area median income.

The Illinois Housing Department Authority awarded 9 percent low-income housing tax credits for the project, which also qualified for state and federal historic tax credits. An undisclosed lender provided the fixed-rate construction loan. The borrower was Fox Valley Apartments LP, a joint venture that includes General Partner Visionary Ventures NFP.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  