D2 Capital Advisors Arranges $26M Permanent Loan for Life Sciences Building in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, DEL. — D2 Capital Advisors, a Philadelphia-based intermediary, has arranged a $26 million permanent loan for an 80,000-square-foot life sciences building in Wilmington. The building was completed in 2023 as part of the redevelopment of the 164-acre Chestnut Run Innovation & Science Park. The building was fully leased at the time of the loan closing to Prelude Therapeutics, which develops cancer treatment drugs. Jack Cortese, David Frankel and John Lightcap of D2 arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Pennsylvania-based developer MRA Group. The direct lender was not disclosed.