D2 Capital Advisors Arranges $48.6M Construction Loan for Minneapolis Hotel Project

Posted on by in Hospitality, Loans, Midwest, Minnesota

The hotel will include 123 rooms within the North Loop District.

MINNEAPOLIS — D2 Capital Advisors has arranged a $48.6 million loan for the construction of a 123-room, luxury boutique hotel in the North Loop District of Minneapolis. Commutator LLC is the developer of the project, which will be located at 125 N. 1st St. The 133,000-square-foot hotel will feature a rooftop bar, cellar bar, retail space, meeting space and a restaurant. Snow Kreilich Architects is the project architect, Neri & Hu is designing the interiors and Greiner Construction is the general contractor. Construction is scheduled to begin this month with completion slated for the first quarter of 2023. Jack Cortese and David Frankel of D2 arranged the loan with a Seattle-based REIT.