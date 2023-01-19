D2 Organization Acquires 48-Acre Industrial Development Site in Carneys Point, New Jersey

CARNEYS POINT, N.J. — An affiliate of regional investment firm D2 Organization has acquired a 48-acre industrial development site in Carneys Point, about 30 miles south of Philadelphia. The site, which was formerly known as Salem Business Center, comprises three vacant parcels totaling 35 acres, a 10-acre tract that houses a 78,000-square-foot building and an adjacent three-acre outparcel. Prior to closing, D2 Organization fully entitled the vacant land for the development of three buildings totaling 586,000 square feet. American Dream Realty represented D2 Organization in the land acquisition. The seller was The Delaware River & Bay Authority.