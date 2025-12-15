D6 Inc. Signs 41,190 SF Industrial Lease in Northlake, Illinois

NORTHLAKE, ILL. — D6 Inc., a sustainable packaging supplier, has signed a 41,190-square-foot industrial lease at 11720 W. Grand Ave. in Northlake. Ed Wabick and Marc Hale of DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International represented the tenant, which is both expanding and relocating from its previous facility. The space is part of a larger 82,380-square-foot building with 1,717 square feet of office space, four docks, two drive-in doors and a clear height of 22 feet. Terry Herlihy of NAI Hiffman represented the landlord, Westmount Realty Capital. D6 took occupancy last month.