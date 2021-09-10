Dacon Completes 19,000 SF Office Renovation Project in Waltham, Massachusetts

WALTHAM, MASS. — Design-build firm Dacon Corp. has completed a 19,000-square-foot office renovation project in the western Boston suburb of Waltham. The building will serve as the new headquarters of Mass Electric Construction, a locally based firm founded in 1928. As part of the project, Dacon replaced closed-off wall partitions with glass-walled offices and conference rooms and built collaborative areas along the reception area and amid employee offices.