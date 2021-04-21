Dacon Completes 23,500 SF Cannabis Cultivation Facility in Bridgewater, Massachusetts
BRIDGEWATER, MASS. — Massachusetts-based design/build firm Dacon has completed a 23,500-square-foot cannabis cultivation facility in Bridgewater, located south of Boston. The project is a build-to-suit for Theory Wellness, a provider of medical and recreational cannabis products with operations in Maine and Massachusetts. The space includes two climate-sensitive growth labs, two extraction labs and a manufacturing area.
