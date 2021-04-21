REBusinessOnline

Dacon Completes 23,500 SF Cannabis Cultivation Facility in Bridgewater, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

Theory-Wellness-Bridgewater-Massachusetts

Theory Wellness will produce flowers, chocolates, gummies, seltzers, concentrates, extracts, tinctures and topical lotions at its new cannabis cultivation facility in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. — Massachusetts-based design/build firm Dacon has completed a 23,500-square-foot cannabis cultivation facility in Bridgewater, located south of Boston. The project is a build-to-suit for Theory Wellness, a provider of medical and recreational cannabis products with operations in Maine and Massachusetts. The space includes two climate-sensitive growth labs, two extraction labs and a manufacturing area.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews