Dacon Completes 23,500 SF Cannabis Cultivation Facility in Bridgewater, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

Theory Wellness will produce flowers, chocolates, gummies, seltzers, concentrates, extracts, tinctures and topical lotions at its new cannabis cultivation facility in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. — Massachusetts-based design/build firm Dacon has completed a 23,500-square-foot cannabis cultivation facility in Bridgewater, located south of Boston. The project is a build-to-suit for Theory Wellness, a provider of medical and recreational cannabis products with operations in Maine and Massachusetts. The space includes two climate-sensitive growth labs, two extraction labs and a manufacturing area.