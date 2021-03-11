Dacon Completes 25,000 SF Office Headquarters Project in Cranston, Rhode Island

CRANSTON, R.I. — Massachusetts-based design-build firm Dacon has completed construction of a 25,000-square-foot office headquarters space for insurance brokerage firm Hilb Group in Cranston. Spanning two floors, the layout includes an open office work environment, entrance lobby, conference space, training room, restrooms and a café. The tenant is looking to consolidate its four Rhode Island offices into one regional hub for some 130 employees at this location, which is situated within Carpionato Group’s Chapel View mixed-use development.