CANTON, MASS. — Massachusetts-based design-build firm Dacon has completed a 30,000-square-foot, build-to-suit headquarters project for healthy snack food provider 88 Acres in Canton, a southern suburb of Boston. The facility at 85 John Road, which allows the company to more than quintuple its production, features a quality control lab, R&D lab, production area, cooling room, warehouse, executive offices and conference rooms. Camber Development owns the building.