Dacon Completes 35,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Natick, Massachusetts

NATICK, MASS. — Regional design-build firm Dacon Corp. has completed a 35,000-square-foot life sciences project in Natick, a western suburb of Boston. The facility is the third in the area for ABI-LAB, a user that provides shared laboratory services for researchers in fields such as immunology, oncology, regenerative medicine, diagnostics and precision medicine. The newest facility houses 10 labs that range in size from 900 to 2,500 square feet and brings ABI-LAB’s total Natick footprint to roughly 112,000 square feet.