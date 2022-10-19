Dacon Corp. Completes 135,000 SF Food Manufacturing Facility in Haverhill, Massachusetts

HAVERHILL, MASS. — Locally based design-build firm Dacon Corp. has completed a 135,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Haverhill, located north of Boston, that is a build-to-suit for Memphis-based Monogram Foods. The facility houses several temperature-controlled storage spaces, as well as production areas and offices. Paradigm Properties developed the facility, which is primarily dedicated to pre-assembled sandwich manufacturing and is ultimately expected to employ about 350 people.